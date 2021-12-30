Assure (CVE:IOM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.23

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.23 and last traded at C$6.23, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.

The company has a market cap of C$79.86 million and a PE ratio of -18.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.95.

About Assure (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

