Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,400 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

