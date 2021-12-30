Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of VST stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

