Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.