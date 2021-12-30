Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 18,678 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $27.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

