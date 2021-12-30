Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims GameStop (NYSE:GME) Target Price to $23.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target decreased by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 85.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

GME traded up $7.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,435,608. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.72 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

