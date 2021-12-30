Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,433 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,500 shares of company stock worth $9,680,095 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

