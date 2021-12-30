Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,070.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $580,809.42 and approximately $1,070.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,797.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.40 or 0.07854732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00312582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.00907037 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.44 or 0.00473752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00256498 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,879,055 coins and its circulating supply is 11,834,512 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

