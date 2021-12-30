Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.68) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.70) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.00 ($7.96).

Shares of AT1 traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.37 ($6.11). 1,170,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €5.20 ($5.91) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.23.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

