Arianee Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,198.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $29,198.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.30 or 0.07791176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,561.52 or 0.99983274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00072816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

