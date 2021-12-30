Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading 3.1% Higher

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 4,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 534,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 over the last 90 days.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

