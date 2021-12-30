argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in argenx were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX opened at $351.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.03 and its 200-day moving average is $310.63. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.83.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

