Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $39,840,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $23,961,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

