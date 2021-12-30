Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $39,840,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $23,961,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.