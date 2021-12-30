Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $758,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,483,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $882,000.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

