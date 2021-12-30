Aragon Court (ANJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $99,265.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 38.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 45% higher against the dollar. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $49.22 million and $99,265.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

