AR Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AR Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.1% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $168.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.