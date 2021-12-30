AR Asset Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AR Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.88.

Shares of CB opened at $194.36 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

