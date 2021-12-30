AR Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AR Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $338,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 240,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

