Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Trimmed by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,811 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.09. 50,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

