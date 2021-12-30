Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.34

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $1.86. Applied Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 554,498 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

