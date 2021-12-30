Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 44,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

