Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Banyan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 10.5% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $179.38 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

