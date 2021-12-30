APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. APA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

