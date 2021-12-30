Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 224,200 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment comprises of the monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.