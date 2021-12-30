Analyzing MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18% LM Funding America 917.50% -25.86% -25.08%

This is a summary of recent ratings for MoneyLion and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.90%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Volatility and Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and LM Funding America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $1.26 million 50.20 -$4.04 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Summary

LM Funding America beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments. LM Funding America was founded by Carollinn Gould on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

