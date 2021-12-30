Analyzing INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for INVO Bioscience and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care 1 2 5 0 2.50

INVO Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.06%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $143.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.21%. Given INVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 36.11 -$8.35 million ($1.26) -2.54 Tandem Diabetes Care $498.83 million 19.49 -$34.38 million $0.29 527.59

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -787.94% -228.66% -105.28% Tandem Diabetes Care 3.29% 6.85% 3.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

