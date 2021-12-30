Analysts Set Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) PT at $18.68

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter worth $55,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 23,908.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Youdao stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.60. Youdao has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

