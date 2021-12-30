Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $27.17

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.17.

NTST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NTST opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,220,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,810 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.