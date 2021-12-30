Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $68.20

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts have commented on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $76.24. 304,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,485. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $647,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $2,200,068 over the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.