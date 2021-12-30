Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) PT at C$103.33

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.33.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of L traded down C$0.41 on Thursday, reaching C$104.01. 84,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.17. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$105.15.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$614,448.47. Insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,894 in the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.