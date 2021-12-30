Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Price Target at €46.54

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.54 ($52.88).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHIA shares. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.