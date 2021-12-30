Analysts Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Target Price at $72.50

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

KBCSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price (down from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $43.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $2.0145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

