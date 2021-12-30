Analysts Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Price Target at C$2.16

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ESI opened at C$1.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$270.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$268.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$278.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

