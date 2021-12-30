Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) PT at $15.40

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,070. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 27.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 793.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 24.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 4,651.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.