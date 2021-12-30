Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) PT at $15.40

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,070. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
