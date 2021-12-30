Analysts Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) PT at $358.00

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 19th.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

