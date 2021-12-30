Analysts Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) PT at $358.00

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 19th.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.