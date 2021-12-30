Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT at C$19.31

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$18.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.09. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.93 and a 52-week high of C$19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.87%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,729.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

