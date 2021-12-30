Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Target Price at C$252.92

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$252.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BYD stock traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$200.64. 2,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,178. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$183.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$215.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$229.27.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0700003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

