Analysts Set Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target at $7.35

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 17,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,848. The company has a market cap of $109.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.69. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

