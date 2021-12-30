Analysts Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce sales of $158.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.00 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $142.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $548.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $549.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $587.11 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $598.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 101.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $3,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 60.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,786. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $289.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

