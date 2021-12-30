Analysts Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 65.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 64,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.63. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

