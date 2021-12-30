Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBSI. Stephens started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

