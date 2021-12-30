Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 322.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

