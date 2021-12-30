Analysts Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $133.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.56. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

