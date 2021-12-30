Analysts Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heat Biologics by 690.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Heat Biologics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 470,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

