Analysts Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZYNE. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ ZYNE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 31,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,741. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.30. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

