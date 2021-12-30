Analysts Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $554.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.10 million and the lowest is $547.40 million. Crocs reported sales of $411.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.22.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after acquiring an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after acquiring an additional 431,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $51,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $129.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.60.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

