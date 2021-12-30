Analysts Anticipate CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

CNO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,489. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 81,643 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,186,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,003,000 after buying an additional 85,485 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

