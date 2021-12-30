Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report sales of $510.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $511.31 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $485.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 148,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,003. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

