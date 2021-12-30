Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post sales of $28.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.74 million and the highest is $29.10 million. Broadwind posted sales of $40.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $148.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.35 million to $149.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.53 million to $174.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $1,570,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Broadwind by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadwind by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,266 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWEN stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

