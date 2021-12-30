Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.65). Anterix posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. 42,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,620. Anterix has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.